Hot and humid start to the first day of fall!

HOT START TO FALL: Fall is finally here, but it sure won’t feel like it across Central PA! It’s a warm and stuffy start to the morning with some areas of haze. Temperatures begin in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The next cold front approaches through the morning, but plenty of sunshine boosts temperatures fast. Skies turn partly sunny around the midday hours, and through the afternoon, a couple stray showers or thunderstorms are possible, but many should manage to stay dry. Expect temperatures to reach the middle to upper 80s, but a few locations likely touch 90 degrees again. Less humid and slightly cooler air works in through the night. Temperatures fall into the middle 50s to lower 60s. Skies are mostly clear. Temperatures are lower Tuesday, but they’re still on the warm side for this time of year. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels are still comfortable. Wednesday is filled with plenty of sunshine, and it’s a bit warmer. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TURNING WARMER AGAIN: The next cold front crosses the area on Thursday, and it brings a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, expect a drier and even warmer day for the region. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, and temperatures fall back a touch. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable despite the warmer conditions.

VERY WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures boost a little higher for the weekend! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies, and the humidity makes a comeback. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday is looking very similar, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, humid conditions and toasty temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 80s. The next system approaches, so there’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels