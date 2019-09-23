Hundreds ‘take steps’ to find a cure for Crohn’s and Colitis in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - Walkers laced up their sneakers and took to City Island to help find a cure to an invisible disease that affects more than 3 million Americans.

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation brought together patients, caregivers, and friends for the 9th Central PA 'Take Steps' walk on Sunday.

Fox43's chief meteorologist MaryEllen Pann hosted the event and joined hundreds in the walk for a cure.

The event raises money for the foundation's mission to fund quality research, and support patients through education.

It also helps those struggling with the disease feel like they're not alone, according to Christine Ricci, a Crohn's disease patient.

"This is just in general a good support network because when I was first diagnosed, I didn't know anybody with it. I never heard of it and I really felt alone, and when the first walk came to the Harrisburg area, it was just like 'wow' there are other people like me and not that you're sharing your stories with specifically with people, but just seeing other people that are supporting is just a great feeling to come to this walk and have that," said Ricci.

The walk raised at least $65,000.

If you'd like to support the foundation by donating, visit their website.