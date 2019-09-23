× Lancaster County woman sentenced to up to seven years in prison for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County woman was sentenced to up to seven years in prison for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a Manheim man’s death in 2017.

Cynara Reich, 29, was sentenced to time served to seven years, per the terms of a plea agreement, in which Reich pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death charges. She has been in prison since her arrest in 2017.

Police determined that Reich had purchased heroin in Lancaster city before providing it to her boyfriend for a fatal overdose on December 9, 2017.

Despite using that same heroin with her boyfriend, Reich did not overdose.

Now, she will serve time.