Lancaster woman facing charges after nighttime prowling, being found in possession of marijuana

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster woman is facing charges after she was seen entering vehicles and being found in possession of marijuana.

Kaytlynn Leonard, 19, is facing loiter, prowling, and possession of marijuana.

On September 7 around 1:30 a.m., Leonard was seen attempting to enter a vehicle that was not hers in the 2800 block of Pebblebrook Drive in Manheim Township.

Police were able to develop Leonard as a suspect and responded to her residence for an interview.

Upon arrival, Leonard admitted to the crime, and was found to have an active warrant.

She was taken into custody, and during a search, she was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Now, she is facing charges.