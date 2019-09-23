× Lititz woman facing charges after admitting to attempting to strike neighbor with vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz woman is facing charges after she allegedly drove her vehicle onto a sidewalk in an attempt to hit her neighbor.

Karen Perez, 44, is facing simple assault and disorderly conduct charges for her role in the incident.

On September 17 around 7:35 a.m., Perez was allegedly involved in an altercation with one of her neighbors at Aster Lane at Iris Glen in Manheim Township. During the altercation, Perez allegedly drove her vehicle from the roadway, up over the curb, across the grass right-of-way, and onto the sidewalk.

Then, Perez drove her vehicle at another neighbor who was on the sidewalk at the time.

The pedestrian was able to move in order to avoid being struck by Perez, and no one was injured in the incident.

Police interviewed Perez who admitted to trying to strike her neighbor with her vehicle.

Now, she will face charges.