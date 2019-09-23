× Man accused of pointing gun at wife, threatening her is a JROTC instructor; he has been placed on administrative leave

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Dallastown Area School District has placed one of its JROTC instructors on administrative leave, according to a letter from Principal Dr. Zachary Fletcher.

The news comes three days after 52-year-old Matthew Corwin was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at his wife and threatening her.

Police were called to a home on Keller Drive around 7:42 p.m. Sunday for a domestic involving a gun being used to threaten the caller, charging documents say. The victim was told by police dispatch to leave the home prior to their arrival, in which she did.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke with the victim, who advised that her husband, Corwin, was still inside. Officers started calling for Corwin to exit the house unarmed, but he didn’t answer, which is when authorities surrounded the home.

During this, police continued to speak with the victim, who said that her and Corwin were arguing prior to the incident with the gun. She told police that she brought two boxes upstairs — they had recently moved into the home — and threw them onto the floor. Corwin yelled at the victim because she wasn’t “making herself useful or helping him,” according to charging documents. He then allegedly pointed his rifle at her and told her to get out of the house. She fled downstairs and and called 911.

Police wrote in the charging documents that Corwin eventually answered the phone from police and stepped out of the home. He was then taken into custody.

Corwin has been charged with terroristic threats and simple assault, court documents show.

You can read the principal’s full letter below:

Dear Parent/Guardian, You may have heard about a situation involving one of our JROTC instructors, First Sergeant Matthew Corwin. While this is a confidential personnel matter, we wanted to inform you that he is currently on administrative leave. We are working to ensure the continuity of our excellent JROTC program. Additional communication will be forthcoming to the JROTC cadets and their parents/guardians regarding upcoming trips and extracurricular activities. We ask for your understanding about the confidential nature of this personnel matter; however, should you have any questions about the status of the program, please reach out to Dr. Chad Bumsted at 717-244-4021 ext. 3514. Thank you for your continued support of our JROTC program! Sincerely, Dr. Zachary M. Fletcher

This story has been updated from its previous version.