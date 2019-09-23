× Man accused of pointing gun at wife, threatening her

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York Township man was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at his wife and threatened her.

Police were called to a home on Keller Drive around 7:42 p.m. for a domestic involving a gun being used to threaten the caller, charging documents say. The victim was told by police dispatch to leave the home prior to their arrival, in which she did.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke with the victim, who advised that her husband, 52-year-old Matthew Corwin, was still inside. Officers started calling for Corwin to exit the house unarmed, but he didn’t answer, which is when authorities surrounded the home.

During this, police continued to speak with the victim, who said that her and Corwin were arguing prior to the incident with the gun. She told police that she brought two boxes upstairs — they had recently moved into the home — and threw them onto the floor. Corwin yelled at the victim because she wasn’t “making herself useful or helping him,” according to charging documents. He then allegedly pointed his rifle at her and told her to get out of the house. She fled downstairs and and called 911.

Police wrote in the charging documents that Corwin eventually answered the phone from police and stepped out of the home. He was then taken into custody.

Corwin has been charged with terroristic threats and simple assault, court documents show.