× Man allegedly used musical instrument to injure victim during assault

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man Sunday following a domestic at a home in Carlisle.

Allen Hill caused physical injury to the victim when he allegedly struck her on the arm with a musical instrument.

Hill also took the victim’s phone and threw it into the street.

He faces charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, court documents show.