Man charged after he allegedly got into fight with father at motel in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 24-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly got into a fight with his father at a motel in York County.

Police say Matthew Hammerstone, of Carbon County, and his father were staying at a motel in Manchester Township Saturday for Bike Night.

The two were at a bar drinking when they decided to leave. Hammerstone wanted to ride his motorcycle back but his father, instead, called an Uber because they were drinking, charging documents say. That led to an argument between the two, which continued when they were at the motel, when Hammerstone insisted he go back to the bar to pick up his motorcycle.

At the motel, Hammerstone’s father called police to and said he wanted his son removed from their hotel room because he was intoxicated.

During the call, Hammerstone allegedly pushed his father, who was also shoved back.

It’s alleged that Hammerstone pushed his father one more time before he swung at him and missed. In response, Hammerstone’s father hit him in the face, causing injuries, according to charging documents.

Police arrived shortly after, in which Hammerstone continued to yell at and confront his father, disobeying officers’ orders.

The officer attempted to take Hammerstone into custody, but he resisted, which included him allegedly bear hugging the officer, which led to both of them being on the ground.

Charging documents say Hammerstone had hold of the officer’s left leg but the officer was able to free it and apprehend the 24-year-old.

Hammerstone has been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment, court documents show.