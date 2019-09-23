× Man facing charges after attempting to flee traffic stop while driving under the influence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after attempting to flee a traffic stop while driving under the influence with a suspended license.

Artemis Dawson, 35, is facing fleeing and eluding and DUI charges among other traffic violations.

On September 22 around 2:20 a.m., police attempted to stop a black Honda Civic in the first block of Strasburg Pike for traffic violations.

The Civic, later found to be driven by Dawson, refused to stop for police, beginning a pursuit.

Police say that they pursued Dawson’s vehicle into West Lampeter Township, where it stopped at the intersection of Stayman Lane and Lampeter Road.

Police found that the vehicle was occupied by two passengers, one of whom had an active Lancaster County Bench Warrant.

That passenger was turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office, and Dawson was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.

He was unable to post $10,000 bail and was remanded to prison.