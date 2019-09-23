× Police: Man arrested following incident in which he approached woman wearing see-through shorts

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man who police say approached a woman at a West Manheim Township gas station last month and allegedly asked her to look at his shorts, which were see-through, was arrested Sunday, according to court documents.

Earl Harpster, 43, has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, court documents show.

Police say Harpster pulled up to one of the pumps at Sheetz on Baltimore Pike around 11:20 a.m. August 7. He then approached a woman at another pump and asked her to look at his shorts; the woman advised that he was very close to her and her vehicle, where her two children were.

“(The woman) could see through the mesh-type shorts and see (Harpster’s) genitals clearly, penis and scrotum,” charging documents stated.

According to police, Harpster asked the woman if she thought the shorts were appropriate. She said it was inappropriate and turned away.

Harpster then said he was told by his family that he shouldn’t leave the house wearing them.

It’s alleged that Harpster also repositioned himself to show the woman a side view and drew attention to his genitals so she would look again.

He then got into his vehicle and drove away.

Security video captured Harpster’s vehicle, which included the license plate number. Police were able to located a phone number for Harpster, in which they called him. Police say he refused to come to the station for an interview, but made statements about the incident.

“(Harpster) admitted he wore see-through shorts to Sheetz and upset a woman at the pumps who was with her child,” charging documents said.

Harpster also reiterated that he was told by his family to not wear the shorts in public, adding that he knew they were inappropriate.

He now faces charges.