Police searching for missing Abbottstown woman

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Abbottstown woman.

Holly Markel, 45, was last seen on September 19 around 6:00 p.m. when she was leaving her residence in the 100 block of Woods Road in Abbottstown.

Authorities say that Markel was in contact with family members until around 10:30 a.m. on September 21.

She hasn’t made contact with anyone since.

Anyone with information regarding Markel or her disappearance are asked to contact the PA State Police at 717-334-8111.