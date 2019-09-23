Police searching for missing Abbottstown woman

Posted 7:28 AM, September 23, 2019, by

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Abbottstown woman.

Holly Markel, 45, was last seen on September 19 around 6:00 p.m. when she was leaving her residence in the 100 block of Woods Road in Abbottstown.

Authorities say that Markel was in contact with family members until around 10:30 a.m. on September 21.

She hasn’t made contact with anyone since.

Anyone with information regarding Markel or her disappearance are asked to contact the PA State Police at 717-334-8111.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.