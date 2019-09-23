× Police searching for stolen pickup truck in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a stolen pickup truck.

On September 22 between 2:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., a purple 2000 Ford Ranger Pickup truck was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Weavertown Road in Jackson Township.

The victim told police that the truck was left unlocked with the keys inside.

The vehicle has been entered as stolen in police databases.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact State Police at Jonestown at 717-865-2194.