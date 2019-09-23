Red Rose Film Festival set to hit Lancaster in November

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Red Rose Film Festival is set to hit Lancaster for the first time.

The festival begins on Friday, November 1 and runs through November 3 in seven different venues throughout Lancaster city, including Telus 360, Lancaster VR Lounge, and Federal Taphouse – Lancaster.

75 films will be screened across five different categories, including Best Feature Film, Best Documentary, and Best Short Film to name a few.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Ryan Shank and Ian Long, founders of the film festival, stopped by the set to offer more.

There are volunteer opportunities and tickets available on the Red Rose Film Festival website here.