Update: Lancaster Police arrest man accused of killing Pedro Almodovar 

LANCASTER — A 38-year-old man wanted on criminal homicide and other charges related to the death of a Lancaster man Monday morning has surrendered to authorities, according to police.

Police say they developed information around 12:44 p.m. Tuesday that the suspect, Raymond Speller, was inside of a home in the 600 block of First Street.

Authorities responded to the area, established a perimeter around the residence and used a public address system to call individuals out. According to police, Speller exited the home and surrendered.

Police issued a warrant for Speller’s arrest Monday, hours after he allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Pedro Almodovar.

Almodovar was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 300 block of Howard Avenue when he was shot in the torso; the driver of the vehicle was not injured. Almodovar died at the scene and Speller, according to police, walked away. Police note that a second individual approached the vehicle before Speller did; that person acknowledged the pair and kept on walking. His identity is known to police but has yet to be released.

Speller was identified as a suspect in the homicide sometime Monday. Police say surveillance video, his license being found at a home that corresponded to the 300 block of Howard Avenue, and additional investigating played a role in that.

Speller's license was located inside a home that had smoke coming from it, police say. Officers observed that, plus the sound of a smoke detector, while they were on scene of the homicide.

Authorities gained entry into the home via apartment management and found smoke inside that was caused by unattended food that had been left on a hot stove. While inside, they saw Speller's driver's license on a tabletop.

Speller faces the following charges: criminal homicide, persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license.

