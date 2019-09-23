York men facing charges after traffic stop reveals marijuana, stolen pistol

Posted 11:28 AM, September 23, 2019

From left to right: Emory Woodyard, Dajuan Williams-Banks

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two York men are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed marijuana and a stolen pistol.

Emory Woodyard, 20, and Dajuan Williams-Banks, 22, are each facing firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana charges for their roles in the incident.

On September 20 around 12:45 a.m., police stopped Woodyard’s vehicle on Route 30 eastbound at Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

Police say that Woodyard had committed a series of traffic violations, including inoperable equipment and making a lane change without a proper signal.

A search of the vehicle revealed two pistols and marijuana.

One of the pistols was found to be stolen out of York County.

As a result, both men were arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.

