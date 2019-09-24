Type-1 Diabetic seeks to raise funds for awareness by wrestling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- A Type-1 Diabetic is seeking to raise funds for awareness for the disease by wrestling.

Ken Stank, a Business Development Executive for American Solutions for Business and former wrestler, is aiming to raise funds for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Stank was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 14-years-old, and often dealt with the struggles of managing the disease while maintaining his wrestling career.

Now, he is aiming to raise $10,000 for JDRF by wrestling again.

Stank offered more on his efforts on FOX43 Morning News.

If you'd like to donate to Stank's efforts to raise $10,000 for JDRF, you can visit the JDRF website here.