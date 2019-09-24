Acting Secretary of State visits Carlisle High School for National Voter Registration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students who were of age were able to fill out a voter registration application and ask questions during lunch time. Even though only about a third of the seniors are eligible to vote, many students involved in government at the school hope this event makes a good impression to register when the time comes.

"Small numbers can change elections," Samantha Martin, a Senior, said. "Especially at the local level and the state level, where it's only a couple a hundred or a couple thousand people voting. A group of ten or fifteen voters could change the tied of an election."

"This is an opportunity to really tell everybody why it matters, why it's important to be engaged in our democracy," Boockvar said. "Research shows when kids start voting early, or even when they get taken by their parents when they are really little, that that's how they become life long voters."

The Department of State is encouraging kids and young adults to become poll workers to get more involved. The last day to register to vote is October 7th.

CARLISLE, Pa. - Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar celebrated National Voter Registration Day with students at Carlisle High School with a voter registration event and roundtable discussion.