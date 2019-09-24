Cooler and less humid with plenty of sunshine and a breeze on Tuesday!

Tuesday is cooler and less humid. There’s plenty of sunshine and a breeze.

 

 

Winds gust up to 15 miles per hour during the afternoon.

NOT AS WARM, LESS HUMID:  Tuesday is less humid and cooler too, but temperatures are still a bit above average for this time of year. Morning lows are cooler to start, with numbers beginning in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Skies are mostly clear, and there’s a light breeze out of the northwest. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with comfortable humidity levels and a breeze still in place. That breeze gusts up to 15 miles per hour at times. Skies stay clear through the night. Expect overnight low temperatures to dip into the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday is filled with plenty of sunshine, and it’s a bit warmer too. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels stay comfortable.

 

 

Temperatures warm back into the 80s through the rest of the week.

TURNING WARMER AGAIN: The next cold front crosses the area on Thursday, and it brings a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, expect a drier and even warmer day for the region. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, and temperatures fall back a touch. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable despite the warmer conditions.

 

 

VERY WARM WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures boost a little higher for the weekend! Saturday brings partly cloudy skies, and the humidity makes a comeback. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. Sunday is looking very similar, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, humid conditions and toasty temperatures. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 80s. The next system approaches, so there’s a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Monday brings partly sunny skies with a small chance for a couple stray showers. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

 

 

