Duck Donuts offers ground coffee-topped donut to celebrate National Coffee Day

National donut maker Duck Donuts will celebrate Sunday’s National Coffee Day — with a twist.

Instead of offering coffee, the company’s national locations — including those in Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster counties — will offer a powdered sugar donut, with a dollop of buttercream in the middle and ground coffee on top.

For a limited time, the donut store says, customers can have their coffee and eat it too.

“Since we are unable to fill our donuts due to our warm, made-to-order concept, we took an innovative approach to finding a loophole that will satisfy the needs of our guests looking to enjoy a cream-filled donut,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts, in a press release. “We look forward to delivering a unique flavor experience coffee lovers will be sure to love as we celebrate National Coffee Day all weekend long.”

The promotion will run Friday through National Coffee Day on Sunday.

