Eagles' CB Ronald Darby to miss "a few weeks" with hamstring injury

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles will be without one of their top corner backs for the foreseeable future.

CB Ronald Darby is expected to miss the next “few weeks” with a hamstring injury, according to reports.

Darby, 25, has had trouble staying on the field in recent years, suiting up in only 17 of the last possible 32 regular season games for Philadelphia.

When he has been on the field this year, Darby has seen limited success and playing time, while navigating a corner back rotation.