Ephrata man facing charges in connection to multiple crimes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata man is facing charges in connection to multiple crimes committed during a span of a week in early September.

Daniel Sanchez, 20, is facing forgery, theft from a vehicle, false identification to law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine for a number of different incidents.

According to police, Sanchez was charged with theft from a vehicle after his fingerprints were found in a theft victim’s vehicle that was parked in the first block of Bethany Road in Ephrata Borough.

In another interaction with police at the Ephrata Library, Sanchez was charged with false identification to law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

Finally, Sanchez was charged with forgery after he knowingly passed two forged or counterfeit $20 bills at a fast food restaurant in the 800 block of East Main Street in Ephrata Township.

He is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.