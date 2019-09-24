Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, turns 1 today!

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Flyers mascot Gritty waves to fans during the game between the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers on March 11, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– It was one year ago today that his orange fur was put on display for the first time.

Today marks the birthday of Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot.

The mascot posted this Happy Birthday message on Twitter:

Since his inception, Gritty was a widely scrutinized character, with many questioning “what is that thing?”

However, Gritty quickly changed the perception around himself, and became one of the most recognizable figures in the NHL last season.

Now, Gritty has a trademarked entrance to “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, where he swings down from the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center, and a number of different commemorative items, like shirts, hats and dolls.

