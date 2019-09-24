× Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, turns 1 today!

PHILADELPHIA– It was one year ago today that his orange fur was put on display for the first time.

The mascot posted this Happy Birthday message on Twitter:

Since his inception, Gritty was a widely scrutinized character, with many questioning “what is that thing?”

However, Gritty quickly changed the perception around himself, and became one of the most recognizable figures in the NHL last season.

Now, Gritty has a trademarked entrance to “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus, where he swings down from the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center, and a number of different commemorative items, like shirts, hats and dolls.