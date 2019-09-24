Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa-- On October 25th and 26th we will have our first Masquerade at the Winery. Come

dressed to impress with your best mask as the estate is transformed into a spooktacular sight! Roam the cobblestones or cozy up at a fire pit with a cider! We will have $3 ciders to celebrate the occasion. Our favorite food trucks and live musicians will be here as well! This event is free and open to the public, but there is an option for a special sampling ticket so you can taste a variety of our products

and choose a glass of a libation at the end! Tickets will go on sale October 1st.