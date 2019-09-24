× Hanover Police investigating home-invasion robbery

YORK COUNTY — Hanover Borough Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred at approximately 10:45 pm on Monday in the 300 block of Broadway.

The victim reported hearing a knock on her door and upon going to answer, became suspicious, police say. As the victim attempted to stall the person at the door, the knocking became more aggressive and the door was forced open, and the victim was confronted by three male subjects, all dressed in black, according to police.

One of the men displayed a black in color handgun, police say. The men demanded money of the victim before fleeing the residence on foot with the victim’s cellular phone and money, according to police.

The subjects were last seen running south in an unnamed alley parallel to Broadway, toward Fulton Street, police say. The victim received minor injuries during the incident, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the incident or the suspects identity is asked to contact the police department at 717-637-5575.