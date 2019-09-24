HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Schedule
Friday, September 27
Non-League
Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0) at Hempfield (1-4)
Bishop McDevitt (2-3) at Waynesboro (2-3)
York Suburban (5-0) at Muhlenberg (0-5)
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
McCaskey (0-2, 0-5) at Penn Manor (0-2, 1-4)
Cedar Crest (2-0, 5-0) at Warwick (2-0, 5-0)
Manheim Township (1-0, 5-0) at Wilson (1-0, 5-0)
Section 2
Cocalico (1-0, 4-1) at Manheim Central (1-0, 3-2)
Garden Spot (0-2, 0-5) at Conestoga Valley (1-1, 1-4)
Solanco (1-1, 3-2) at Elizabethtown (0-2, 2-3)
Section 3
Annville-Cleona (3-1, 3-2) at Lancaster Catholic (3-1, 4-1)
Lebanon (3-1, 3-2) at Columbia (1-3, 2-3)
Octorara (2-2, 2-3) at Donegal (4-0, 4-1)
Ephrata (2-2, 2-3) at Elco (2-2, 2-3)
Northern Lebanon (0-4, 0-5) at Pequea Valley (0-4, 0-4)
Mid-Penn Conference
Capitol
Middletown (2-0, 5-0) at Boiling Springs (0-2, 0-5)
East Pennsboro (1-1, 1-4) at Camp Hill (0-2, 1-4)
Palmyra (1-1, 2-3) at Steelton-Highspire (1-1, 4-1)
Colonial
Big Spring (0-1, 3-2) at Mifflin County (0-2, 0-5)
Shippensburg (2-0, 5-0) at Greencastle-Antrim (0-2, 1-4)
Northern York (2-0, 3-2) at West Perry (1-0, 4-1)
Commonwealth
Carlisle (0-2, 1-4) at Altoona (0-2, 1-4)
State College (2-0, 5-0) at CD East (1-1, 2-3)
Cumberland Valley (0-2, 2-3) at Chambersburg (1-1, 3-2)
Keystone
Cedar Cliff (1-0, 3-2) at Lower Dauphin (0-2, 0-5)
Hershey (0-2, 1-4) at Red Land (1-1, 3-2)
Mechanicsburg (1-0, 4-1) at Susquehanna Township (2-0, 4-1)
Tri-Valley League
Halifax (0-4, 0-5) at Tri-Valley (0-4, 1-4)
Juniata (2-2, 2-3) at Pine Grove (3-1, 4-1)
Williams Valley (4-0, 5-0) at Line Mountain (3-1, 3-2)
Millersburg (1-3, 2-3) at Newport (2-2, 2-3)
Susquenita (1-3, 2-3) at Upper Dauphin (4-0, 5-0)
YAIAA
Division I
South Western (2-0, 3-2) at Central York (2-0, 4-1)
York (2-0, 3-2) at Dallastown (0-2, 1-4)
New Oxford (0-2, 2-3) at Spring Grove (0-2, 2-3)
Northeastern (2-0, 5-0) at Red Lion (0-2, 3-2)
Division II
Dover (1-1, 1-4) at Kennard-Dale (0-1, 3-2)
Gettysburg (2-0, 4-1) at Eastern York (0-2, 2-3)
West York (0-1, 0-5) at Susquehannock (1-1, 3-2)
Division III
York Catholic (1-1, 2-3) at Bermudian Springs (2-0, 3-2)
Delone Catholic (2-0, 2-3) at Biglerville (1-1, 1-4)
Fairfield (0-2, 0-5) at Hanover (1-1, 1-4)
York Tech (0-2, 0-5) at Littlestown (1-1, 2-3)
Saturday, October 28
Mid-Penn Conference
Capitol
Milton Hershey (2-0, 4-1) at Trinity (1-1, 4-1)
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin (2-0, 3-2) at Harrisburg (2-0, 4-1)