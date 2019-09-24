HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Schedule

Friday, September 27

Non-League

Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0) at Hempfield (1-4)

Bishop McDevitt (2-3) at Waynesboro (2-3)

York Suburban (5-0) at Muhlenberg (0-5)

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

McCaskey (0-2, 0-5) at Penn Manor (0-2, 1-4)

Cedar Crest (2-0, 5-0) at Warwick (2-0, 5-0)

Manheim Township (1-0, 5-0) at Wilson (1-0, 5-0)

Section 2

Cocalico (1-0, 4-1) at Manheim Central (1-0, 3-2)

Garden Spot (0-2, 0-5) at Conestoga Valley (1-1, 1-4)

Solanco (1-1, 3-2) at Elizabethtown (0-2, 2-3)

Section 3

Annville-Cleona (3-1, 3-2) at Lancaster Catholic (3-1, 4-1)

Lebanon (3-1, 3-2) at Columbia (1-3, 2-3)

Octorara (2-2, 2-3) at Donegal (4-0, 4-1)

Ephrata (2-2, 2-3) at Elco (2-2, 2-3)

Northern Lebanon (0-4, 0-5) at Pequea Valley (0-4, 0-4)

Mid-Penn Conference

Capitol

Middletown (2-0, 5-0) at Boiling Springs (0-2, 0-5)

East Pennsboro (1-1, 1-4) at Camp Hill (0-2, 1-4)

Palmyra (1-1, 2-3) at Steelton-Highspire (1-1, 4-1)

Colonial

Big Spring (0-1, 3-2) at Mifflin County (0-2, 0-5)

Shippensburg (2-0, 5-0) at Greencastle-Antrim (0-2, 1-4)

Northern York (2-0, 3-2) at West Perry (1-0, 4-1)

Commonwealth

Carlisle (0-2, 1-4) at Altoona (0-2, 1-4)

State College (2-0, 5-0) at CD East (1-1, 2-3)

Cumberland Valley (0-2, 2-3) at Chambersburg (1-1, 3-2)

Keystone

Cedar Cliff (1-0, 3-2) at Lower Dauphin (0-2, 0-5)

Hershey (0-2, 1-4) at Red Land (1-1, 3-2)

Mechanicsburg (1-0, 4-1) at Susquehanna Township (2-0, 4-1)

Tri-Valley League

Halifax (0-4, 0-5) at Tri-Valley (0-4, 1-4)

Juniata (2-2, 2-3) at Pine Grove (3-1, 4-1)

Williams Valley (4-0, 5-0) at Line Mountain (3-1, 3-2)

Millersburg (1-3, 2-3) at Newport (2-2, 2-3)

Susquenita (1-3, 2-3) at Upper Dauphin (4-0, 5-0)

YAIAA

Division I

South Western (2-0, 3-2) at Central York (2-0, 4-1)

York (2-0, 3-2) at Dallastown (0-2, 1-4)

New Oxford (0-2, 2-3) at Spring Grove (0-2, 2-3)

Northeastern (2-0, 5-0) at Red Lion (0-2, 3-2)

Division II

Dover (1-1, 1-4) at Kennard-Dale (0-1, 3-2)

Gettysburg (2-0, 4-1) at Eastern York (0-2, 2-3)

West York (0-1, 0-5) at Susquehannock (1-1, 3-2)

Division III

York Catholic (1-1, 2-3) at Bermudian Springs (2-0, 3-2)

Delone Catholic (2-0, 2-3) at Biglerville (1-1, 1-4)

Fairfield (0-2, 0-5) at Hanover (1-1, 1-4)

York Tech (0-2, 0-5) at Littlestown (1-1, 2-3)

Saturday, October 28

Mid-Penn Conference

Capitol

Milton Hershey (2-0, 4-1) at Trinity (1-1, 4-1)

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin (2-0, 3-2) at Harrisburg (2-0, 4-1)

