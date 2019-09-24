× Illegally shot bear found in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., York County, PA. — A dead bear found by residents in Springettsbury Township last week was unlawfully shot, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A viewer told FOX43 the bear was shot early in the morning on Friday, September 20 along Williams Road. What killed the bear was not immediately obvious to onlookers. The bear was collected by Game Commission officers around later in the morning.

Game Commission Communications Director Travis Lau says interviews were conducted and charges are pending.