LG Health announces opening of new, 17-bed pediatric inpatient center at its Lancaster facility

LANCASTER — LG Health announced the opening of a new, 17-bed pediatric inpatient center at Lancaster General Hospital, located on the 500 block of N. Duke St.

The Seraph-McSparren Pediatric Inpatient Center at Lancaster General Hospital will open to patients on Wednesday, the hospital said.

The Pediatric Inpatient Center is designed to be a child-friendly space for children, with family-centered comforts and amenities, state-of-the-art technology, and unique services that the hospital says will significantly enhance the patient experience and make a hospital stay less stressful and disruptive to children and parents.

The 20,000-sq.-ft. center occupies the entire fourth floor of the LGH Frederick Building, enabling 300 additional families a year to remain close to home for high-quality pediatric care, LG Health says.

“We look forward to providing the most optimal health-care experience possible for the children of our community,” said Jan Bergen, President and CEO of LG Health, in a press release announcing the opening. “The new state-of-art Pediatric Inpatient Center will help provide a comforting space for children and their families as they go through a difficult time.”

The new Pediatric Inpatient Center includes:

Large private rooms

Family support, including sleeping accommodations, meditation and personal computer work space, a kitchenette, shower, and laundry facilities The Ronald McDonald Hospitality Kiosk creates a welcoming environment, offering nourishing snacks, drinks, health and beauty aids, small activities and a place of respite for families

Expanded family waiting area and an activity zone for children and teens to relax and enjoy age-appropriate, interactive entertainment options Interactive environmental elements that incorporate STEM themes in play walls and in-room activity



The Pediatric Inpatient Center staff is experienced and specially trained to treat the needs of children, the hospital said. LG Health’s pediatric partnership with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia enhances expertise and ensures a high level of care, with the ability to coordinate with doctors throughout LG Health and CHOP.

The Center is staffed by CHOP hospitalists – physicians who care for patients exclusively in a hospital setting – and a team of pediatric-certified nurses with additional specialized education.

The Child Life Program, launched on the previous LGH pediatric unit in November 2018, continues to expand. With nearly 21,000 pediatric visits to the LGH Emergency Department and pediatric unit each year, Child Life Specialists are now available in both locations to support children and families.

“Child Life Specialists focus on reducing stress for children and families during a hospital stay,” said Michelle Schori, Executive Director of Pediatrics at LG Health. “The program provides opportunities to engage children in normal day-to-day activities, support their development and improve their ability to cope with the hospital experience.”

All Child Life specialists are bachelors or masters trained professionals with a certification in Child Life. Their role includes:

Providing age-appropriate play and other activities that encourage mastery, coping and expression of feelings for both patients and siblings of patients.

Increasing familiarity with hospital surroundings and preparing children and families for medical experiences

Developing supportive relationships with patients and family members

Offering orientation to new experiences, such as a surgical procedure

Working closely with the family and with the health care team to minimize the stress of a hospital stay

The Seraph-McSparren Pediatric Inpatient Center represents a significant investment in the community and by the community, which contributed more than $9.5 million toward the unit and its services, the hospital said.

LG Health’s pediatric services also include neonatal intensive care, pediatric primary care, outpatient specialty care, and inpatient care, in partnership with world-renowned Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a leader in patient care and research, according to the hospital.

LG Health pediatric-care services continue to expand throughout Lancaster County. The health system has established the presence of integrated counselors at every primary care practice, including Roseville Pediatrics, to address patients’ mental-health needs.

Additionally, the Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, jointly run by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Universal Health Services, recently opened its 16-bed adolescent unit.