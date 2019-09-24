Mainly dry forecast ahead with low humidity and warming temperatures!

BEAUTIFUL DAY TOMORROW: A cold front crossed through late Monday evening and we’ve been blessed with much cooler and drier conditions for both Tuesday and Wednesday! Highs this afternoon are still above average for this time of year, but it’s definitely a cool-down from the 90s we had Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be on the rise again beyond today as we climb back up into the 80s and there isn’t really any sign of fall-like temperatures in sight. Humidity will stay low through tomorrow, but dew points will start to tick back up as we push into Thursday. A mainly dry forecast through the next week aside from a couple stray shower and storm chances means bad news for drought conditions that are already starting to surface.

BARELY ANY RAIN: We desperately need some rain here across south-central PA and there isn’t much in the forecast. We have some minor rain chances on Thursday and on Saturday, but most of the forecast remains dry. A weak cold front will swing through on Thursday, but looks to dry out as it moves east, bringing with it only a minor chance for a couple of showers. Temperatures only drop off by a few degrees for highs on Friday and more heat and dry conditions set up heading into the weekend. We continue to deal with below average precipitation and above average temperatures, which only worsens the drought that is already surfacing. No real rain-makers are in the immediate or extended forecast.

EXTENDED TEMPERATURE/PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK: We’ve been dealing with a stretch of dry weather and above average temperatures and while that may seem nice, we really are overdue for some rain. The Climate Prediction Center continues to highlight our region in a good chance for above average temperatures and below average precipitation through the next 8-14 days. There are a few cold fronts that will be swinging through, but with dry air encompassing much of the area, they won’t have much precipitation to work with. This is typically the driest part of the year for us, and especially when compared to last year. We had about 15 more inches of rain to this date last year than we do to this date this year. Overall, we are still about 3″ above average for where we should be at by this point in the year.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann