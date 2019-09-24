× Man facing charges after driving under the influence with BAC nearly three times over the legal limit

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he was found to be driving under the influence with a BAC nearly three times over the legal limit.

Waldemar Agosto-Sanchez, 36, is facing DUI and DUI- the highest rate of alcohol charges for his role in the incident.

On September 15 around 2:25 a.m., a Chambersburg Police Officer saw a car that was allegedly weaving in-and-out of its lane of travel, and almost struck several parked vehicles on South Second Street.

Police initiated a traffic stop, and found Agosto-Sanchez to be under the influence of alcohol.

His BAC at the time of the incident was .220%, according to police.

Now, he will face charges.