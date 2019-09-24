× Man facing charges after striking parked vehicles in Chambersburg, fleeing scene

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly striking two parked vehicles and fleeing the scene.

Robbie Kuhns, 47, is facing accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle and careless driving, among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On September 14 around 2:00 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 100 block of E. Garfield Street in Chambersburg.

Upon arrival, police learned that Kuhns’ vehicle had struck two parked vehicles and that the driver fled the scene of the crash.

Several witnesses identified Kuhns as the suspect in the crash to police.

Now, he is facing charges.