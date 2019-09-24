× Man wanted on 4 outstanding warrants arrested in York

YORK — A 27-year-old York man wanted on four outstanding arrest warrants was taken into custody Monday on the 300 block of Lexington Avenue by members of the York City Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, York County QRT, and the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Ritter was wanted on several charges, including Felons Not to Possess a Firearm related to a warrant issued by Northern York County Regional Police. The other warrants were for parole violations and a domestic bench warrant, police say.

Ritter was taken into custody without incident, according to police. A search

of his home revealed a 9mm Beretta handgun, along with marijuana and items commonly used in the distribution of marijuana, police say. The pistol was determined to have been stolen, according to police.

Ritter was additionally charged with Felons not to Possess a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), and Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, police say.