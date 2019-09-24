× Marietta couple sentenced to state prison sentences for abusing, torturing preteen girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Marietta couple was sentenced to serve time in state prison for abusing and torturing a preteen girl.

Kenneth Greenly III and Jodie Hudson-Greenly were convicted in July of felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, conspiracy and misdemeanor assault.

Kenneth Greenly III will serve 2 to 4 years in prison while Hudson-Greenly will serve 2 to 5 years in state prison.

According to Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart, Hudson-Greenly was the “ringleader” and decided and enacted punishments against the 11-year-old victim.

The victim testified at trial that she was beaten with a belt so many times that she had lost count.

Testimony was also presented that the girl was not allowed to sleep, eat, shower or go to the bathroom. The couple also made the victim perform “wall sits” for hours, which is a strenuous physical exercise.

In a written statement read in court, the victim said she now understands what love is, since she has been living with relatives who became her adoptive parents.

Now, the couple will serve time.