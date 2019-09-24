× National commentator Van Jones joins rally for probation reform in Harrisburg

People rallied in Harrisburg Tuesday to call for probation reform across the state and the nation.

The probation reform advocacy day featured national commentator Van Jones and the REFORM Alliance movement.

“In America, you have two million people locked up in jails and prisons. You got four million people on probation and parole,” said Van Jones.

The group is fighting to pass legislation including House bill 1555 and Senate bill 14 in Pennsylvania.

“I’m all for throwing the book at really bad criminals but that’s not what we’re really talking about here,” said Rep. Mike Jones (R) York, who added there is bipartisan support for the issue.

Many credited the national criminal justice reform bill called the ‘First Step Act,’ which was signed by President Trump, for getting the ball rolling.

“You know, Obama got it started. Trump got the bill done,” said Van Jones. “As a result you have both political parties working on the same issue.”