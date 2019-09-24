Olivia’s Cuisine prepares Italian Clams & Octopus Stew

Posted 4:45 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:19PM, September 24, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Italian Clams & Octopus Stew
1 lb -Clams (scrub clean, quick blanch in 1 cup boiling water w a pinch of salt)
4 each- Baby octopus
1 tbsp – fresh garlic – peeled & chopped
1 cup – fresh Tomatoes (small berry tomatoes cut in 1/2)
2 cups – canned Italian chopped tomatoes
3 tbsp – fresh Basil
2 tbsp – fresh Dill
1 tbsp – Oregano
2 tbsp – Italian Parsley
3 tbsp – E.V.O.O.
2 tbsp – Olivia’s garlic butter
1/2 tsp – black pepper
1/2 tsp – red pepper flake
2 tbsp – local honey
1/2 cup – white wine
2 tbsp – capers
1 – fresh Lemon- juiced
Pinch – sea salt
2 tbsp – shallots

Aldeté Capellini Pasta

How to prep Octopus:
Slice body in rings & leave the limbs intact
Place in pot, add 2 tbsp vinegar, & 2 tbsp wine.  Boil for 10-15 minutes.  Discard water. Set Octopus aside.

On medium- high heat, sauté the garlic w the olive oil & garlic butter.  Add pepper flake & octopus sautéing for 1-2 minutes.  Deglaze the pan w the wine.  Add fresh tomatoes, canned tomatoes, black pepper, basil, & oregano.  Bro g to a boil approx 2-3 minutes (to allow the tomatoes to reduce a bit).  Add remaining ingredients.  Let simmer approx 3-4 minutes.  Serve along w crusty Garlic Bread and Capellin Pasta.  Enjoy!

 

Cocktails:
Iced Cherries Jubilee
(to celebrate #nationalcherriesjubileeday)
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
Amaretto
Club soda
Orange bitters
Cherries -  flambé (cherries cooked down w orange peel, cinnamon stick, cloves, &  star anise.  Then set on fire to seal in flavor)
Fill glass w ice.  Add vodka, amaretto, & bitters.  Shake. Top w club soda.  Garnish w cherries jubilee .  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matador Mule - this Spanish twist to a classic cocktail will have you shouting OLÉ after the first sip..
Mezcal
Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur
Mango nectar
Ginger Beer
Dried mango slice garnish
Fill glass w ice.  Add mezcal, ancho reyes, & mango nectar.  Shake.  Top off w ginger beer.  Garnish w mango slice.  Cheers!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.