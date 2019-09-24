Olivia’s Cuisine prepares Italian Clams & Octopus Stew

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Italian Clams & Octopus Stew
1 lb -Clams (scrub clean, quick blanch in 1 cup boiling water w a pinch of salt)
4 each- Baby octopus
1 tbsp – fresh garlic – peeled & chopped
1 cup – fresh Tomatoes (small berry tomatoes cut in 1/2)
2 cups – canned Italian chopped tomatoes
3 tbsp – fresh Basil
2 tbsp – fresh Dill
1 tbsp – Oregano
2 tbsp – Italian Parsley
3 tbsp – E.V.O.O.
2 tbsp – Olivia’s garlic butter
1/2 tsp – black pepper
1/2 tsp – red pepper flake
2 tbsp – local honey
1/2 cup – white wine
2 tbsp – capers
1 – fresh Lemon- juiced
Pinch – sea salt
2 tbsp – shallots
Aldeté Capellini Pasta
How to prep Octopus:
Slice body in rings & leave the limbs intact
Place in pot, add 2 tbsp vinegar, & 2 tbsp wine. Boil for 10-15 minutes. Discard water. Set Octopus aside.
On medium- high heat, sauté the garlic w the olive oil & garlic butter. Add pepper flake & octopus sautéing for 1-2 minutes. Deglaze the pan w the wine. Add fresh tomatoes, canned tomatoes, black pepper, basil, & oregano. Bro g to a boil approx 2-3 minutes (to allow the tomatoes to reduce a bit). Add remaining ingredients. Let simmer approx 3-4 minutes. Serve along w crusty Garlic Bread and Capellin Pasta. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Iced Cherries Jubilee
(to celebrate #nationalcherriesjubileeday)
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
Amaretto
Club soda
Orange bitters
Cherries - flambé (cherries cooked down w orange peel, cinnamon stick, cloves, & star anise. Then set on fire to seal in flavor)
Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, amaretto, & bitters. Shake. Top w club soda. Garnish w cherries jubilee . Cheers!
Matador Mule - this Spanish twist to a classic cocktail will have you shouting OLÉ after the first sip..
Mezcal
Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur
Mango nectar
Ginger Beer
Dried mango slice garnish
Fill glass w ice. Add mezcal, ancho reyes, & mango nectar. Shake. Top off w ginger beer. Garnish w mango slice. Cheers!