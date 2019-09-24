Olivia’s Cuisine prepares Italian Clams & Octopus Stew

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Italian Clams & Octopus Stew

1 lb -Clams (scrub clean, quick blanch in 1 cup boiling water w a pinch of salt)

4 each- Baby octopus

1 tbsp – fresh garlic – peeled & chopped

1 cup – fresh Tomatoes (small berry tomatoes cut in 1/2)

2 cups – canned Italian chopped tomatoes

3 tbsp – fresh Basil

2 tbsp – fresh Dill

1 tbsp – Oregano

2 tbsp – Italian Parsley

3 tbsp – E.V.O.O.

2 tbsp – Olivia’s garlic butter

1/2 tsp – black pepper

1/2 tsp – red pepper flake

2 tbsp – local honey

1/2 cup – white wine

2 tbsp – capers

1 – fresh Lemon- juiced

Pinch – sea salt

2 tbsp – shallots

Aldeté Capellini Pasta

How to prep Octopus:

Slice body in rings & leave the limbs intact

Place in pot, add 2 tbsp vinegar, & 2 tbsp wine. Boil for 10-15 minutes. Discard water. Set Octopus aside.

On medium- high heat, sauté the garlic w the olive oil & garlic butter. Add pepper flake & octopus sautéing for 1-2 minutes. Deglaze the pan w the wine. Add fresh tomatoes, canned tomatoes, black pepper, basil, & oregano. Bro g to a boil approx 2-3 minutes (to allow the tomatoes to reduce a bit). Add remaining ingredients. Let simmer approx 3-4 minutes. Serve along w crusty Garlic Bread and Capellin Pasta. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Iced Cherries Jubilee

(to celebrate #nationalcherriesjubileeday)

Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka

Amaretto

Club soda

Orange bitters

Cherries - flambé (cherries cooked down w orange peel, cinnamon stick, cloves, & star anise. Then set on fire to seal in flavor)

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, amaretto, & bitters. Shake. Top w club soda. Garnish w cherries jubilee . Cheers!

Matador Mule - this Spanish twist to a classic cocktail will have you shouting OLÉ after the first sip..

Mezcal

Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

Mango nectar

Ginger Beer

Dried mango slice garnish

Fill glass w ice. Add mezcal, ancho reyes, & mango nectar. Shake. Top off w ginger beer. Garnish w mango slice. Cheers!