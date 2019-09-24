× One person taken to the hospital after semi-truck fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck caught fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to Century Lane and Rocky Ridge Road in Franklin Township around 12:55 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, it was found that a semi-truck had caught fire.

Dispatch says that it was reported as a structure fire because it was near a house.

One person was taken to the hospital after the fire, and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.