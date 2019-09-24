× Police investigate series of mail thefts in Silver Spring Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Silver Spring Township Police are investigating a series of mail thefts.

Police say mail was stolen from the mailboxes of several businesses and a church in late August to early September.

The stolen mail contained checks and several of them were cashed, police add. Also, the account and routing information was taken from some of the stolen checks to create new checks that were cashed.

Anyone with information in regards to the thefts should contact Officer Christopher Butler at 717-697-0607 ext. 2009 or via email: cbutler@sstwp.org.