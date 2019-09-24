× Police searching for missing elderly man

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for an elderly man who failed to return to his senior care facility.

Roger Lloyd, 69, was last seen in the afternoon hours of September 23 after driving off Country Meadows Senior Care campus.

According to the Country Meadows Facebook page, they are concerned that he may not have taken his diabetic medication.

Lloyd stands about 5’3″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He has blue eyes, brown hair, and wears glasses.

If you see him, you’re asked to call West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.