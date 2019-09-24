× Police searching for two suspects accused of stealing two gold watches, Masonic ring from Chambersburg home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing two gold watches and a Masonic ring from a home.

On September 9 around 5:30 p.m., police responded to home in the area of Bender Avenue in Chambersburg for a reported theft.

The victim told police that two gold watches and a Masonic ring were stolen from the home.

According to police, the victim reported the suspects are a white man in his 40’s and a white woman with dyed red hair.

The couple allegedly gained access to the home for sale.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131.