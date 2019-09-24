Police seek help in identifying ‘brazen’ theft suspect at Lancaster County convenience store

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a “brazen” suspect accused of stealing cash from the register at a Lititz Pike gas station while the clerk was distracted.

The incident happened Sunday at about 7:55 p.m. at the Sunoco station on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike, police say.

The suspect made off with $77 in cash, according to police.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.