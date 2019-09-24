× Police seek help in identifying Spring Garden Township retail theft suspect

YORK COUNTY — Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft that occurred at a Family Dollar store on Mt. Rose Avenue earlier this month.

Police say the suspect entered the store, located on the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Ave., on Sept. 1, and left with several items she did not pay for.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Spring Garden Township Police at (717) 843-0851.