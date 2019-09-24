Police: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in York City

YORK — A woman was transported to York Hospital Tuesday after being shot in York City, according to police.

Police responded to the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue around 2:13 p.m. for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, they located a woman who had been shot. Police say she was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

