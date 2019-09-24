Police: Woman taken to hospital after being shot in York City

YORK — A woman was transported to York Hospital Tuesday after being shot in York City, according to police.
Police responded to the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue around 2:13 p.m. for a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, they located a woman who had been shot. Police say she was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:
- York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
- York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
- York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
- Text information to “York tips” at 847-411
- Instructions for using text tip line
- Enter number 847-411
- start message with – yorktips
- text your message
- Instructions for using text tip line