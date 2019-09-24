× President Trump says he will release transcript of phone conversation with Ukranian president tomorrow

President Donald Trump said he will release a transcript of his phone conversation with the president of Ukraine, according to CNN.

Trump tweeted that he has “authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump now acknowledges he brought up Joe Biden in a recent call with the new leader of Ukraine, but says it’s no big deal.

“Everybody does it,” he said Monday, according to CNN

But in Congress, the weekend’s revelations have led more Democrats to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

The worst possible scenario, which not everybody believes, is that Trump used his office and his authority over foreign aid to stir up trouble for a leading 2020 rival.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to make a statement Tuesday after discussing impeachment with the Democratic caucus.