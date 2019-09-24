× QB Ben Roethlisberger has elbow surgery; expected to be ready for 2020

PITTSBURGH– A longtime Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback went under the knife yesterday, and is expected to be ready for next season.

QB Ben Roethlisberger had elbow surgery on Monday, according to reports.

Roethlisberger, 37, was only able to suit up for parts of two games for the Steelers this season, throwing for 351 yards and an interception.

However, Roethlisberger led the Steelers to the league’s top passing offense in 2018, in which he lead the league with 5,129 yards through the air.

While it isn’t clear exactly what surgery Roethlisberger had, it is reportedly not as invasive as Tommy John Surgery, and he is expected to be ready for the 2020 season.

Until then, QB Mason Rudolph will have the reins of the Steelers’ offense.