Repair work closes Hill Street Bridge in Mountville, Lancaster County

Posted 1:36 PM, September 24, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY — Repairs to the deck of a bridge carrying Hill Street across Route 30 in Mountville have begun, which means the road will be closed for at least two months, according to Columbia Borough Police.

Route 30 will be reduced to a single lane evenings from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Friday through Monday, Sept. 30, police say.

Police advise motorists to seek alternate routes and prepare for traffic delays while the repair work is in progress.

