TDBBS recalls 2 pig ear pet treat products due to possible Salmonella contamination

TDBBS has voluntarily recalled a limited distribution of two pig ear pet treat products sold through Amazon.com – USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack, according to a statement from the company.

The company says it has initiated the recall due to possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported, and the amount of affected product is minimal, the company adds.

“TDBBS treats and chews are produced to robust safety and quality standards, using the most advanced food safety protocols. Our team is committed to doing its part to caring for the pets who enjoy our products. We regret the concern and inconvenience this recall creates for our customers,” a portion of the statement reads.

Production and distribution of this product has been ceased as the FDA investigates the situation.

“Our safety teams have been rigorously testing our products and raw materials, working with independent testing firms and conducting an internal investigation within our supply chain to determine how this situation occurred,” the statement continues. “Nevertheless, we believe it is appropriate out of an abundance of caution to conduct this voluntary recall in cooperation with our customer.”

The product was shipped to customers between April 22 and August 13. Customers should dispose of any USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack from these shipments, the company says.

TDBBS, LLC USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack TDBBS, LLC USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack UPC: X001768PNB UPC: X000RBC5VF Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1 Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1 Best By Date: 6/06/2021 Lot Code: 1549T1 Best By Date: 5/13/2021 Lot Code: 1339T1 Best By Date: 8/05/2021 Lot Code: 2179T1

Consumers can contact TDBBS customer service at 877-483-5853, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or via email: customerservice@tdbbsllc.com.