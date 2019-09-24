Three tropical systems are spinning in the Atlantic

Tropical Storms Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo are spinning across the Atlantic Basin and two of them are impacting land Tuesday.

Jerry to turn towards Bermuda

Tropical Storm Jerry is a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph. As it moves northward the storm is forecast to weaken but will remain a tropical storm as it turns toward Bermuda on Wednesday.

The center of Jerry is expected to pass near or over Bermuda on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 185 miles from the center and could arrive as early as Tuesday afternoon.

A Tropical storm warning is in effect for the island. This warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The main threats will be the tropical-storm-force winds and dangerous coastal swells.

Large swells are also expected to affect the coast of “Bermuda during the next few days,” said the National Hurricane Center. “These swells could cause life-threatening rip currents.”

Also, Jerry is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall

across Bermuda through Wednesday.

Karen strengthens back to tropical storm status

Karen, lost strength Monday afternoon and dropped to a tropical depression. By Tuesday morning it gained all of its energy back and now continues to track across the Caribbean toward the Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands as a tropical storm.

Karen is packing 40 mph winds and moving north at 7 mph. It will take a more northerly direction and tropical-storm-force winds could arrive in Puerto Rico by Tuesday afternoon.

Karen is expected to “pass near or over” Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday as a tropical storm, the center said.

Lorenzo could be year’s 3rd major hurricane

On the other side of the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lorenzo is forecast to become “a large and powerful hurricane” according to the National Hurricane Center.

It is currently a strong tropical storm with winds of 65 mph and will likely become a hurricane later Tuesday or Wednesday.

It’s heading “generally westward” over the Atlantic at about 16 mph.

Lorenzo won’t be any threat to land this week. But it is expected to strengthen quickly, possibly becoming the season’s third major hurricane by the weekend.

It is expected to begin making a turn to the north by the end of the weekend.