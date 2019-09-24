× To honor National Coffee Day, Sheetz will offer free iced coffee Sunday for those who order on the store’s phone app

ALTOONA — Sheetz, will celebrate National Coffee Day on Sunday with free cold brew to all customers who order through the Sheetz app., the company announced Tuesday.

This promotion is valid for any size and any flavor cold brew at all Sheetz locations on Sunday only, Sheetz said.

Customers will have a wide variety of flavor options including banana, caramel, hazelnut, mint, sugar-free caramel, sugar free vanilla, toasted marshmallow and vanilla, according to Sheetz, which offers a full line of Made-to-Order cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, mochas and more, created on traditional Italian espresso machines.

Sheetz Bros. Coffee features four signature blends with a light to dark progression, freshly ground in every store.

The Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices, is built to power customers through their Sheetz run, allowing them to find their closest Sheetz store, add their MySheetz Card, buy a gift card, get mobile offers, view nutritional details for MTO Foods and more.

To learn more about Sheetz’s app, go here.