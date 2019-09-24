× Woman accused of causing a ruckus after being fired at Swatara Township McDonald’s

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after police say she became unruly after being fired from McDonald’s earlier this month in Swatara Township.

Tamarra Ford was charged after the incident, which occurred on August 14 on the 6000 block of Derry Street, according to Swatara Township Police.

Police say Ford refused to leave the restaurant after being fired and began swearing loudly at the manager. She allegedly left the scene before police arrived, but returned about an hour later, began yelling loudly again, and smashed several items behind the counter, causing an estimated $299 in damage, police say.