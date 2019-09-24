× York man facing charges after fleeing traffic stop, being found in possession of stolen handgun, marijuana

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after fleeing a traffic stop and being found in possession of a stolen handgun and marijuana.

Shannon Ritter, 27, is facing receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, among other related charges.

On May 25 around 11:20 p.m., police were in the area of North George Street and Lightner Road in Manchester Township when a Nissan Sedan drove by with a broken right tail light.

According to the criminal complaint, police initiated a traffic stop on North George Street near Masonic Drive.

Upon speaking to the driver of the Nissan, police identified him as Ritter, and were able to detect the odor of alcohol on his breath and the smell of marijuana coming from the car, according to the criminal complaint.

When police asked Ritter to exit the vehicle for field sobriety tests, he walked to the rear bumper area.

After further questioning of Ritter, he admitted to smoking marijuana about two hours before driving, and having a small amount in the vehicle.

When police told Ritter to turn around and place his hands behind his back, he fled the traffic stop on foot.

A search of the vehicle revealed a stolen loaded Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380.

According to the criminal complaint, the firearm was loaded with 6 bullets, including 1 in the chamber.

Police also located marijuana in the rear back seat passenger area.

Ritter was located by police and taken into custody on September 23 in York.